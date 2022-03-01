PUNTA GORDA — March will be the month to learn more about water quality, local conditions and the threats facing Southwest Florida.
Officials invite the public to attend and learn of multi-faceted approaches to water quality research, monitoring, and opportunities for action 9 a.m. to noon March 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Guest panelists will discuss:
• Identifying water quality drivers in Charlotte Harbor.
• Recent advances in harmful algal bloom detection, prediction and communication.
• Charlotte County activities and partnerships to monitor, improve, and protect water quality and natural habitats.
• Opportunities for citizen education and public action.
The public will be permitted to submit questions to the panelists. The questions will then be answered at the end of each sessions. For information and to submit questions in advance of the summit, visit Charlotte County’s One Charlotte, One Water website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/one-charlotte-one-water.
Red tide
The Barrier Island Parks Society will hold a forum on red tide algae and recent research from 4-5 p.m. March 8 at the Boca Grande Community Auditorium, 131 First. St. W., Boca Grande.
The society and Mote Marine Laboratory are working together on its annual Red Tide Forum. Described by organizers a “compelling” program of top experts and researchers discussing the latest research of red tide.
The Barrier Island Parks Society asks for online RSVPs at www.bips.org/event-details/red-tide-forum/form or call 941-964-0060.
Topics at the forum will focus on research examining the impacts red tide and potential solutions to minimize blooms, forecasting, current projects, wildlife, water health and issues that are vital to Southwest Florida — especially since Gulf of Mexico waters from Collier County to Tampa Bay have proven to be an epicenter for toxic blooms of red tide algae.
While a natural algae species in the gulf, red tide can cause fish kills and respiratory irritations in people when levels exceed 100,000 or more cells concentrated in a liter of water. Long-lasting intense blooms have taking a toll on local tourism and other businesses in recent years.
More intense blooms, 1 million or more cells per liter of water, can stain gulf waters a reddish brown. Winds and currents drive red tide blooms ashore. Toxins are generally released into the air when the algae cells break up due to wave action.
Mote Marine meets
Mote regularly schedules its “coffee with a scientist” morning meets with marine researchers and other scientists regularly in the Women’s Club Room of the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 1st Street West, Boca Grande.
The next talk will be 10 a.m. March 15 on “Fisheries Ecology & Enhancement,” led by Mote Fisheries Program manager Ryan Schloesse. Coffee and pastries will be served.
Scholoesse will focus on advances to , productive fish populations. Mote projects incorporate both traditional and technological monitoring of fish and fisheries, primarily focusing its research on a model sportfish species — the common snook — in Southwest Florida ecosystems.
Mote asks for a RSVP that can be made online at mote.org/pages/coffee.
