The bandshell and permanent stage on Englewood's West Dearborn Street is taking shape as workers edge toward completion. Residents are weighing in on what to name the county property, which has a no official name.
ENGLEWOOD — What to name the community plaza on West Dearborn Street?
The naming of the plaza will be discussed at the Englewood’s Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board meeting, set for 1 p.m. Monday at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd.
Englewood residents like John Munn haven't been waiting. He asked people on two social media sites what they want the plaza to be called. He's had more than 200 responses and is still counting.
"This is an asset of the community that we, the community, need to embrace and best utilize it for our community," Munn said.
He intends to be at the advisory board meeting with the results of his survey.
The plaza, on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street, has been a popular site for farmers markets, various concerts and other community events. The plaza, however, is temporarily closed while Sarasota County builds a permanent band shell, restrooms and other amenities.
Unofficially, the plaza has been called Pioneer Park, Pioneer Plaza or the Dearborn Street Plaza over the years.
When asked, advisory board member Keith Rowley suggested it might be better to wait on the naming of the park. Both West Dearborn Street, as well as the plaza, are in the midst of major construction projects.
Rowley also noted Sarasota County has a formal naming process in place.
The County Commission creates a Names Selection Committee that selects proposed names for the property or facility from any resident of Sarasota County or by a group located in Sarasota County. The process requires any proposed name needs supporting justifications and documentation that will meet the naming criteria.
From the recommendations of the advisory committee, county officials will then select what will become the formal name for the plaza.
Les Bernstein, an Old Englewood Village Association board member who regularly attends the advisory board meetings, told the Daily Sun, "I believe that concept has been put on hold."
The public, however, is already letting their preferences be known.
On The Daily Sun's Englewood Sun Facebook page Friday, nine out of 14 suggestions said keep it as Pioneer Park. Other options were: Lemon Bay Square or Dearborn Plaza or Englewood Village Square. One post said, "Hogwarts Gate 9¾."
Another posted a photo of a sign "Calusa and Amphitheater" and said, "Let's honor whose land it is built on."
