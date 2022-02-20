And the beat goes on. Construction continues on the new band shell in the plaza on West Dearborn Street. The first scheduled public event for the finished plaza will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, set for 9:30 a.m. May 20 at the plaza.
ENGLEWOOD — Locals call the gathering place on West Dearborn Street "Pioneer Park" or "Pioneer Plaza" and sometimes "Dearborn Plaza," but Sarasota County is getting ready to give it an official name.
The county is calling upon the public for help.
The county recently announced the new band shell, now under construction in the plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St., would be named in honor of the Dignam family for their contributions to the Englewood community.
Now, the county wants to name the plaza itself. County employees will accept suggestions from residents or groups associated with Sarasota County for its formal name from Feb. 28 to March 29.
Not any willy-nilly suggestion will be acceptable. The county has a defined selection criteria for what names are suitable for its facilities:
• Names associated with its distinct geographic location.
• Historic names associated with the county, or Englewood.
• A person well known as an elected or appointed official or a volunteer community leader.
• A person or group who has positively influenced a large populace of the county through significant contributions of money, time and/or materials.
• Anyone or group who had significant involvement in the acquisition or development of the county facility.
• An person or group whose civic leadership has contributed to the betterment of the community.
The proposed names must include a short explanation or supporting documentation to verify how it meets the county's selection criteria.
The Sarasota County Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board will act as a county naming committee for the plaza.
Submissions for proposed names can be mailed to Sarasota County Government, Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board, 370 W. Dearborn St., Suite D, Englewood FL 34223.
Also, submissions can be emailed to englewood@scgov.net with "Naming Submission, 325 W. Dearborn Street" in the subject line.
NEW, IMPROVED PLAZA
The time for the formal naming of the plaza may be perfect. It's been closed since September 2021 and under construction in plaza are new amenities — a band shell, permanent restrooms and permeable concrete pathways. Construction should be done by mid-April.
County officials will take 30 days to conduct a "punch list" inspection and check list of the project.
The first scheduled public event for the finished plaza will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, set for 9:30 a.m. May 20 at the plaza. For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.