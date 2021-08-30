ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters have at least 343 reasons to commemorate 9/11
It’s been nearly 20 years since 343 New York City firefighters, along with 69 first responders, rushed into the World Trade Center towers after commercial airliners crashed into the Twin Towers.
Victims of 9/11 will not be forgotten in Englewood nor in other neighboring communities.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District will hold its commemoration 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Englewood Freedom Pavilion and Veterans Memorial, 641 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Everyone is invited to join the commemorative service.
“We hope people will come and join us,” Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said. “I hope the community will keep in their prayers those who lost their lives.”
Remembrance ceremonies
Englewood firefighters will be represented along with their fellow first responders as Charlotte County commemorates the day, as well.
The 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include a bagpiper from the Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drums, a joint honor guard from Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Englewood Area Fire Control District, Punta Gorda Police Department, Punta Gorda Fire Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. A flag will be displayed between ladder trucks at the entrance to the park. County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, Sheriff Bill Prummell and Charlotte County Public Safety Director Jason Fair will deliver remarks, and a Last Call will be tolled on the Fire & EMS bell.
For information, contact Communications Manager Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-661-6415.
Here are some more area ceremonies commemorating that day:
• Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 will be have a 9/11 Ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Park beside their post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Please RSVP by calling 941-697-3616.
• The North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard will present a virtual version of the 11th annual Remember the Fallen Memorial 5K Run commemorating Sept. 11. Inspired by the events that took place on that day in 2001, this will be a time to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. Register and complete your Remember the Fallen Virtual 5K virtually between Sept. 11 and Sept. 27. Register at https://bit.ly/2WE6b4b.
• St. Max Catholic Church in Port Charlotte will have a Blue Mass at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 to honor fallen and recognize all law and emergency management personnel. First responders are invited along with retired fire, police, port authority, paramedics, EMTs, FEMA, rescue and recovery, and National Guard workforce. For more info, email parishoffice@stmaxcatholic.org.
• The Sarasota Ministerial Association, along with Sarasota County Emergency Services and Fire department representatives, will commemorate 9/11 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Patriot Plaza in Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Attendees may choose to represent a person from among the 3,042 who were killed that day by standing at the appropriate time during the ceremony. Learn more about the commemoration, about how you or your group may volunteer or participate, and to select names of the deceased at https://bit.ly/911FREETickets.
• The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, will host an all-day commemorative event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service. Highlights of the 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony will include first-hand testimonial from those who were there, and comments from the leadership of our local police, fire and sheriff departments.
Events that will be free to everyone include a 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit, available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, and a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in the Gulf Theater from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Events that require admission include a documentary film shown at 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater entitled “102 Minutes that Changed America, and an exhibit in the Academy Library featuring 9/11 newspapers from 2001, available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $12, $10 for veterans and active duty, first responders and youth ages 5-13. Annual members cost is $5. No fee for children under 5, sustaining members and first responders.
For more information or reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.