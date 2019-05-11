soh
The National Association of National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger drive takes place today across the country, including in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

“If the food pantries shelves are stocked, it helps them get through some of the tough summer months when there’s an increase in needs because kids are home and are hungry,” said Josh LaGrew, Englewood Post Office carrier, who heads the drive for the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 12777.

To participate, leave a bag or box of nonperishable food at your mailbox. A letter carrier or another volunteer will pick it up and get it to a local food pantry, where it will go to help someone who needs it.

“Occasionally people would think their food was stolen if it was gone before the letter carrier got there. But the volunteers are needed so the carriers can finish their routes in a timely manner,” LeGrew said.

