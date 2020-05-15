featured
Time to throw in the tongs?
- By SUE WADE Sun Correspondent
Will all-you-can-eat fans ever see rows of sneeze guards, food wells and tongs again?
We knew that coronavirus would change the restaurant business in ways we couldn’t foresee. Did it have to take away our mini-muffins, spoon-your-own croutons and free Jason’s Deli ice cream, too? It even forced all 97 Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantations into permanent shutdown.
A survey of popular local buffets and salad bars holds little hope for future pile-it-high unlimited trips.
Some Golden Corrals will shut down permanently, but many others, like Punta Gorda’s, are juggling different options.
The phone was ringing off the hook at Punta Gorda’s recently reopened Golden Corral, where owner Mark Tharp Jr. fielded dozens of queries along the lines of “Is your buffet open?”
On Tuesday the answer was yes, but the classic buffet restaurant was testing how well that would work in a COVID-19 future.
They were dishing a menu of entrées in lunch, dinner and all-you-can-eat portions, plus a cafeteria-style buffet served by temperature-checked, masked, gloved employees.
Two days later, Tharp — whose family has owned Golden Corrals for 40 years in Texas and Florida — decided to close for a few weeks, until he could be sure of filling more seats.
The Punta Gorda location’s buffet had reopened on Mother’s Day, when they knew they could move food. Even then, the turnout was a disappointing 10% of last year’s.
Tharp cautioned, “We’re just not sure yet whether the cafeteria/buffet is a viable option. We can’t continue it if it’s that slow. Not only will it cost us more because it’s all-you-can-eat; it costs us to throw food away when it’s no longer up to our quality standards. And it raises my labor costs to pay extra employees to plate people’s food. We’re juggling all that right now.”
Since its 1973 founding as a family steakhouse, “America’s #1 Buffet” has successfully executed one pivot after another, shifting over the years to 90% buffet sales and 10% grill entrées. Some Golden Corrals, including one in Georgia, now thrive selling groceries and fresh-cut meat.
“Buffets might disappear until people are confident with them again,” Tharp admitted sadly.
Luigi’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria in Port Charlotte became famous for its pizza- and pasta-laden buffet. But manager David Coffey said, “We will continue the buffet only when we’re 100% clear of any viral problems.”
When Jason’s Deli locations reopened their dining rooms, the company suggested that its employees could prepare custom salad bar orders for customers. But Port Charlotte will never know how that would have worked out for its El Jobean Road Jason’s.
According to Diana Willis at Jason’s of Southwest Florida, “This location has struggled for the past couple of years. Going into our ordinary slow summer months was just too much for us to keep it going. We are heartbroken after 13 years in Charlotte County.”
Co-owner Charlotte Sao at Englewood’s Landy’s Restaurant — known for its salad bar since the 1950s — said, “We’re still discussing the salad bar. We’re trying to find a way but at the moment don’t feel it is safe to open it. We hope to have a safe strategy soon, which may involve salad being served by employees. Until then we’re offering our premium salads as a complimentary substitute.”
Frank Oberheim’s bread-and-butter breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet at Peter’s Family Restaurant in Port Charlotte is gone for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t have any choice,” Oberheim said gamely. “Without that, we’ll have a tough go of things, but if we all work together, we’ll get through this.”
