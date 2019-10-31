In 1909, Henry Ford came along with his efficient assembly line production, and his Model T “Tin Lizzie” autos started making their appearance around the country, including Englewood.
They were affordable to the average family, easy to drive and maintain. They became wildly popular. Up until then, the automobile was considered an oddity, an expensive toy for the very wealthy.
Statistics from the American Automobile Association state by 1920, 28 million people owned cars.
With affordable cars, Americans took to the roads and discovered the enjoyment of travel adventures. Camping trips in the family automobile became extremely popular. Rare photos of early travelers show cars loaded down with extra tires, boxes, gas cans. They took along also everything they needed for the journey. When they stopped to camp, many incorporated big tarps around and over their cars for privacy.
By 1925, this early style started changing. Soon people began hitching up homemade trailers or “car houses” to their automobiles to drag along their supplies. Auto-tourism evolved into pulling trailers and also started expanding the distances people could affordably travel.
And this in turn encouraged trailer parks being built.
New areas to explore were always sought. Exotic Florida was one such destination that beckoned with its famous sunshine, beaches, spectacular fishing and orange trees.
The state quickly saw an economical advantage of having “motor tourists” coming to visit. Many business people liked seeing the previously empty roads full of cars and increased road building.
More paved roads, more tourists — so thought the state. These pioneering motor-tourists unknowingly became a big influence in several ways in Florida, but especially for the state’s early road development. By 1930, the state bragged it had 3,000 miles of paved roads.
They also had a huge impact on the birth of the many pre-Disney roadside attractions that Florida became known for — many of which were very quirky.
Some tourists were so taken by tropical living they purchased property contributing to Florida’s land development.
Automobile travel groups began popping up. The most popular organization was formed in 1919 in Tampa and was called the T.C.T., which stood for Tin Can Tourists. The purpose of the travel groups was to provide members with information about clean campsites, good roads and entertaining sites to visit.
Tin Can members evidently took themselves and their group quite seriously. They soon wanted to recognize and socialize with each other. Some vendors and campgrounds offered special prices to them. So, as to identify themselves, members started soldering a tin can to their radiator cap. And later, when they got together, they could express their delight in meeting each other by exchanging a secret handshake or singing their theme song. When passing each other on the road, they would display secret hand signals.
The catchy name was already in use before the group was legally formed. The origin of the name is a little hazy. It is thought it might come from the fact many of the early cars were called Tin Lizzies. But also the travelers, who were well known for being frugal, packed their cars and trailers with tin canned goods before they left home to make for economical travel.
Although the Great Depression arrived in the 1930s, the Tin Canners kept traveling. In 1938, the organization claimed it had nearly 30,000 members.
By the mid 1930s, Englewood had one trailer park/campground on Manasota Key. In 1935, another opened on the mainland. This encouraged some intrepid motor-tourists to find their way to tiny isolated Englewood.
In 1937, Englewood’s L.A. Ainger Jr. and his wife Muriel took over the ownership and operation of the grocery store L.A.’s father had started in the 1920s, Ainger’s Market.
L.A. said, “The tin-can tourist customers, well, they were farmers, mostly from the Midwest. Here’s one way how they got their name. They brought their whole winter food supply with them. They would come in homemade trailers that would be stuffed full of canned, jarred, salted stuff or whatever it took to preserve it. They didn’t buy much of anything, maybe some bread, eggs, sometimes a fresh chicken.
“The tin-can tourists all became fishermen instantly. This is what used to be said about ‘em. If they opened a jar of something for dinner today, before they went to bed that night that jar would be filled with fish or something to take back north with them. Well, you couldn’t blame ‘em. It was poor times, wasn’t much money going around.
These early pioneering motor tourists, or trailer-ites, have an important place in Florida history. They had an enormous influence on early Florida and they eventually evolved into the modern day RVers.
TCT officially dissolved in the late 1960s. Another club dedicated to preserving the vintage campers uses the name, Tin Can Tourists. They will be having an display of vintage cars and trailers in Arcadia Nov. 9 and in Sarasota on Nov. 15. For more information about the events check out tincantourists.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.