SARASOTA — A neighborhood meeting via Zoom on March 8 to discuss a proposed self-storage unit on Whispering Pines Circle in Englewood may be the last such meeting to occur that way.

The day before, Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-1 for a return to in-person neighborhood meetings, although they expressed some interest in a hybrid version involving online participation.


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments