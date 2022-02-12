The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are playing in Super Bowl 56 today.
If you are going to a Super Bowl party, or if maybe you are hosting one, we've provided a quick guide to some things that you should know, in case they come up in conversation.
Who are the stars?
The Rams and the Bengals. There are some great players to watch on both the Bengals and the Rams. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is something of a phenom. A former Ohio State Buckeye and LSU Tiger, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and the NCAA's national football championship a couple of years ago. Now, with help from his best receiver Ja'Marr Chase, he's taken the Bengals to the big game for the first time in 33 years.
For the Rams, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had years without success for the Detroit Lions, is running the offense. But probably their defensive tackle is Sam Arnold is probably the best in the NFL, and Von Miller is excellent as well. They're a tough team, having beaten last year's Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady twice this year.
Who is the favorite?
Oddsmakers favor the Rams by 4 points.
Where are they playing?
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It's the Rams home stadium. Yes, they are back in California.
So what is So-Fi?
SoFi Technologies Inc. is a San Francisco-based online personal finance company that provides student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit cards, investing, according to Wikipedia. It's listed on the NASDAQ as SOFI and was trading at $12.58 on Friday, which was bit up.
What channel is the game on?
NBC has the game. You can watch in WBBH or NBC-2 out of Fort Myers or WFLA 8 from Tampa, if you have cable or a TV antenna. Or, you can use NBC’s Peacock streaming service on smart TVs and mobile devices. It's free on the NFL website and apps as well as Yahoo Sports. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV also have NBC. Telemundo will be the first Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl. So you have choices.
When does the game start?
NBC lists the kickoff as 6:30 p.m., but it will be a few minutes after that. You can bet on it. (Actually, there are lots of things you can bet on, including the outcome of the coin toss, whether the first touchdown will be a pass or something else….) The pregame show starts at 1 p.m.
Who are the announcers?
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Michaels is handling the play by play for the 11th time, which ties him with the late Pat Summerall. Collinsworth, who played eight seasons for the Bengals and appeared in both of their previous Super Bowl trips, will be an analyst for the fifth time.
Rules analyst Terry McAulay, who refereed three Super Bowls, and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen are Super Bowl TV rookies. Sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is doing her fifth Super Bowl in what is her final appearance for NBC.
How many cameras do they use?
NBC won't say, but CBS had 120 last year in Tampa. NBC used 106 for its last Super Bowl four years ago in Minneapolis. At the first Super Bowl in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, NBC had 11 cameras.
Any new technology for the broadcast?
NBC will also be debuting a brand-new graphic look, a new score bug, as well as utilizing a lot of virtual reality and augmented reality graphics.
Who is singing the National Anthem?
Country music artist Mickey Guyton is to sing the National Anthem. R&B singer Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”
What are the big commercials?
That's for you to decide! Zendaya, Willie Nelson, a robotic dog and Guy Fieri and Eugene Levy are getting some early buzz.
Who's in the halftime show?
This year it's Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are the halftime show performers. If you just want to watch the show, it will probably be some time after 7:40 p.m., experts say.
Warren "Wawa" Snipe and Sean Forbes, who are both deaf musicians, will perform American Sign Language during the show, the first time ASL performers have been featured in a Super Bowl halftime show, according to Billboard magazine.
Will the game be on radio?
Yes. Sirius XM Satellite Radio will have four channels dedicated to the game — the Westwood One national feed, a Spanish-language channel and the Rams and Bengals broadcasts.
What about the Olympics?
NBC will cut away from Olympics coverage at 1 p.m. for the pregame show, and go back to Bejing at 10:45 p.m. when the game is over and the Lombardi Trophy is awarded. NBC's sister network, USA, will have continuous coverage all day, as does NBC's Peacock streaming service. By the way, veteran analyst Mike Tirico is doing double duty. He left Beijing on Monday, flew to Stamford, Connecticut, to host Olympics coverage Wednesday and Thursday, before going to Los Angeles on Friday through Sunday.
