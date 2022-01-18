CAPE HAZE — John Rappold was awakened Sunday morning by what sounded like a freight train coming through his lanai.
He stood up and then ducked to the ground, he said Tuesday. The walls of his manufactured home crashed down on him.
As the 79-year-old dug himself out, his wife, Sallie Bennett heard the sounds of a pontoon boat smashing into her car window and landing just feet away from her neighbor's bedroom.
"That boat flew from the canal over a house and into mine and my neighbor's yards," said Bennett, 82, of the 110 mph tornado winds that ripped through Gasparilla Mobile Estates park after 6 a.m. Sunday.
The couple is one of about 20 others whose manufactured homes on Gasparilla Road on the Cape Haze peninsula were deemed uninhabitable by Charlotte County Building Department employees.
Now they and others are doing what they can to help one another.
On Tuesday, Bennett yelled to a crew of scrappers in a boat removing debris out of trees, the waterway and the nearby pasture, for a favor. She wanted one of her chairs and a small table that flew over the canal and into a field. The men returned the items and said they believed her missing antique couch was on the other side in a debris pile.
"I believe there are people's belongings in that field, and I hope they are able to get some of it all back," said Carol Kropp, owner of the mobile home park. "I will help in any way I can, but there's a lot that needs to be done."
HELP NEEDED
Every day since Sunday, residents have asked Kropp questions she can't answer. Despite the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Charlotte County and first responders coming to the park, it's not enough.
Kropp says what's desperately needed is someone from the county's building department assigned to meet with residents or schedule question-and-answer sessions.
"We need to understand all of the steps that need to be taken in order to get these families back into their homes," she said. "Some have so much damage that they have to totally rebuild and others can start making repairs. We need to know about permitting and other building standards. Many of these homes are decades old."
Bennett said while the car insurance will pay for her totaled vehicle, she doesn't have homeowners insurance on her manufactured home.
"We don't have insurance because it was $3,000 for $10,000 worth of coverage," Bennett said. "Instead of paying for a policy that wouldn't cover half of the damage, we put the money into savings for emergencies. This is one. Some of my neighbors will walk away, but others have to stay and rebuild because this is their primary home."
Bennett said it's imperative the seniors rebuilding their homes are given recommendations for reliable, licensed and bonded contractors.
"We need honest people to help us out," she said. "Seniors get scammed easily. They will be using the rest of their life savings to make these repairs, so they need people who won't rip them off."
Bennett said while some want to volunteer, she'd like to see some of the 100 workers in the park given boxed lunches so they don't have to eat hot dogs every day.
Skip Galeone, the homeowners association board president, said food and clothing donations are filling the recreation room at the club house. He said a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative was at the park but left. On Monday, Charlotte County commissioners declared an official state of emergency to expedite individual applications for federal aid loan programs.
"We were told that this is not considered a national disaster, but a local one, so we may not be eligible for FEMA help, like trailers," Galeone said. "This is why we have so many questions. People are not allowed to stay in their homes. They want to know when they can start clearing them out if they've been deemed unsafe. How does it all work?"
Galeone and Kropp said any donations may be used for a structural engineer to help the neighborhood.
"It would be hard to divide up the money right now, but we could use it for something everyone will need if it's required by the county," Kropp said.
"We are hoping a nonprofit group will take donations and the residents can get help that way. We are investigating a gofundme, but again, would we need 21 different ones or just one? It's a lot figure out that's why we could use a nonprofit to work with us," she said.
DISASTER FUND
On Tuesday, the Charlotte Community Foundation created a disaster relief fund to assist victims of the Jan. 16 tornadoes in Holiday Lakes and Gasparilla Mobile Estates. Funds will be used to provide direct financial assistance to households affected by the storm. The foundation pledged to match the first $5,000.
Only financial donations are requested. Household goods or items are not being collected at this time as residents have no place to store them.
To donate, visit charlottecf.org.
For more information about the residents of Gasparilla Mobile Estates, call 407-312-4904 or email sgaleone@hotmail.com
