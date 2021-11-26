This story is part of a Thanksgiving series recognizing those who do something special to give back to the community.
NORTH PORT — In exchange for an unwrapped toy for a needy child at the Jingle Jam, donors get a free ride in a horse and carriage around Cool Today Park.
Walter Alexander hopes there's plenty of horse and carriage rides. That means he'll have plenty of donated gifts for Toys for Tots in North Port and Englewood.
The two-day Jingle Jam set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 at Cool Today Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, North Port. It will feature the Tomahawk 5K race, a holiday market, family activities and contests, do-it-yourself craft stations for kids, holiday carnival games, storytime with Ms. Claus, live music, a tree-lighting ceremony and a golf cart decorating party and display.
There will also be a nonprofit Christmas tree display. That tree helps the local Toys for Tots program.
Alexander, 86, is shouldering hundreds of anticipated requests for toys from less fortunate children in North Port and Englewood this Christmas. He spends the equivalent of a part-time job working at the warehouse to ensure no child is missed.
Alexander is a long-time member of the Marine Corps League, North Port Detachment 948. He's teamed up with the Kiwanis Club of Englewood and the Englewood VFW Post 10178 to collect and sort toys at a warehouse.
Volunteers have unloaded large truckloads of toys and sorted them. Now they are filling orders from more than 350 families signed up so far. The signup deadline is Dec. 7.
"What we really need is more toys for boys and girls ages 6 to 12," said Margery Sandness, a member of the Englewood-Cape Haze Kiwanis Club.
The club used to do the toy program in Englewood. It's teamed up with Alexander to represent Englewood families in need. "We have plenty of dolls and trucks. That happens every year. We could use gifts for children with special needs as well. They can light up or help with sensory issues. We appreciate the help from both communities."
Gift ideas include craft sets, board games, small electronics, bubble toys, craft supplies, hair and nail products, bead kits, light-up musical toys, Nerf items, LOL Dolls and doll clothing, toy dinosaurs, wooden puzzles, tie-dye kits, mini drones, bikes and Lego sets.
The toys will be split between North Port and the Englewood VFW Post 10178 for Englewood families to pick up there.
Volunteers empty donation boxes at businesses in North Port and Englewood in hopes they will be refilled before the giveaway. Last year, the nonprofit group Toys for Tots helped more than 950 families.
Alexander anticipates more of a need in both communities this year. In 2020, there were 166,485 toys distributed in Sarasota County serving 15,100 children.
Parents in need can request a toy at bit.ly/2XhU658.
To offer a toy box location, volunteer or for more information, email wadawalter2@aol.com or call 941-661-6050. The application is online at www.sarasota-fl.toysfortots.org.
