ENGLEWOOD — For three Decembers and counting, the folks at St. David's Jubilee Center have turned their volunteer work into elf skills.
Volunteers collect toys and set them up in a room for families in need to get every Wednesday until Christmas.
"This year, our challenge is the 12 and up group," said volunteer Karen Moore. "We serve children from infants to 17-year-olds. People love to donate for the younger kids, but the older ones are the hardest to buy for, so we ask for gift cards. We can't get them the expensive electronics or robotics — but we can help the parents."
For more than a month, a team of volunteers sort the donated toys, and last week began giving them to parents who received food and then a toy voucher.
Parents can pick two toys per child on the campus of St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, near the Jubilee Center food pantry.
"This is a wonderful program run by our volunteers," said Ruth Hill, St. David's Jubilee Center administrator. "What they do helps parents with their Christmas needs. It may not be as much as other groups give, but it's certainly a help. And every little bit helps."
Anyone interested in buying gift cards can drop them off at St. David's Jubilee Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. Gift card suggestions include Walmart, Game Stop, Claire's, Old Navy, Bath & Body Works, Obee's, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Duncan or other places at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. Gift cards can be $20 or less. Toy ideas include crafts, STEM games, coloring kits, art supplies, mini drones, small electronics and pop it plastic toys.
