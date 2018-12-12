ENGLEWOOD — Water test results showing small amounts of lead at Englewood Elementary School prompted school officials to remove fountains in the kindergarten wing, the school district reported Tuesday.
Last month, Englewood Elementary School principal Mark Grossenbacher alerted parents that the district tested the water at the school. Building six, which houses about 100 kindergarten students, had “small traces of lead in drinking fountains,” Grossenbacher said. “This building is decades old. I believe it was built in the early ‘70s. I’ve been asking the district for a long time to demolish and rebuild it. It is set to be replaced in the next school year.”
Grossenbacher said portable buildings will be brought in for the six displaced classes during construction of the new $5.5 million building, expected to open in the summer of 2022.
In the meantime, Grossenbacher said the students know they can use bottled water instead of the fountains. They still have access to the water so they can wash their hands, however, aren’t allowed to drink the water.
“It was a pretty easy fix,” he said. “We’ve removed the fixtures and the water supply to the water fountains at the sink and shut off the free-standing water fountains in building six. There were trace amounts, higher than the EPA approves. We were concerned that the levels showed an increase. We made sure we stopped using the water fountains immediately.”
The school district is planning for a replacement building next school year. Kindergarten students will be in portable classrooms until the construction is complete.
The Sarasota County school district paid Tampa-based firm OHC Environmental Engineering for testing of 19 schools, including some in South County at Englewood Elementary, Glenallen Elementary in North Port, Garden Elementary in Venice and Venice High School and Venice Middle School.
In both McIntosh and Venice middle schools, minute traces of lead were found in pot fillers, fixtures like a faucet used to fill large pots with water in school kitchens. The school district removed them to minimize usage. They are being replaced with new fixtures.
According to the district, the water testing is not required. It’s being done “proactively” to identify possible lead in drinking water above the Environmental Protection Agency, recommended allowance of 15 parts per billion. Certain schools that were built before 1986, when using lead fixtures became prohibited in public water systems, were selected for the first round of testing.
“The district began to test after lead was found in the drinking water in Flint, Michigan, and in nearby school districts in Florida,” wrote district spokeswoman Tracey Long Beeker in a statement. “Although there is not a mandate that requires schools to test for lead in the water, Sarasota County Schools believed it was important to take the initiative to identify any potential issues, especially given the age of some school buildings and water systems in the district.
“We cannot speculate on why there currently isn’t a requirement to test water annually, but should such a requirement ever be implemented, we would gladly comply,” Beeker wrote. “School districts are not water providers, but municipalities are, hence why they have annual testing requirements.”
Beeker said the testing isn’t complete therefore costs aren’t tallied.
“We still have follow up testing to complete on a few campuses,” she said. “We will not be testing all schools. We are testing all buildings, not entire campuses, constructed prior to 1986. All initial tests are complete, so no additional buildings need to be tested.”
Charlotte County schools do limited testing annually.
WWSB-TV in Sarasota recently reported, the lack of consistent lead testing at schools in Florida is a statewide failure spelled out in a 2017 Environment Florida Report where the sunshine state got an “F” for failing to keep school water from becoming laced with lead.
“Lead testing is like Russian roulette,” said Jennifer Rubiello, executive director of Environment Florida, a state advocacy group. “Testing is really unpredictable. We don’t really know what’s out there, so that means Florida is not tackling the solution as well.”
The advocacy group lobbied lawmakers for years to adopt new school lead rules for mandatory testing annually or requiring district campuses be equipped with filtration systems designed to help remove lead.
