Training for threats: Annual event takes place at Lemon Bay High School

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy breaches the door in a stimulated live-action drill at Lemon Bay High School on Thursday.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies check a staircase during the simulation training held Thursday at Lemon Bay High School.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Zakowich, left, and Lt. Jon Waterhouse, back, speak with reporters outside Lemon Bay High School to discuss the necessity of the training.
A warning sign outside the Lemon Bay High School on Thursday reminds officers that no live ammunition will be permitted during the simulation training.
Lemon Bay High School played host on Thursday to the annual training for school resource officers conducted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s training officers ascend the stairs during a simulation session on Thursday.
ENGLEWOOD — Without a single student in the area, law enforcement put Lemon Bay High School to good use Thursday with school threat drills for school resource officers.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office held its annual summer training session, aimed to sharpen responses to events like school shooting and bomb threats.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
frank.difiore@yoursun.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.