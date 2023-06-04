 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking topical

Training for threats: Annual event takes place at Lemon Bay High School

CCSO: Threats can emerge anywhere, anytime

  • 0

ENGLEWOOD — Without a single student in the area, law enforcement put Lemon Bay High School to good use Thursday with school threat drills for school resource officers.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office held its annual summer training session, aimed to sharpen responses to events like school shooting and bomb threats.


Media Time

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Zakowich, left, and Lt. Jon Waterhouse, back, speak with reporters outside Lemon Bay High School to discuss the necessity of the training.
Rifle Preparation

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies check a staircase during the simulation training held Thursday at Lemon Bay High School.
Stairs

Charlotte County Sheriff’s training officers ascend the stairs during a simulation session on Thursday.
   

frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred