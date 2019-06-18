Trauma alert in Englewood

The Bayflite helicopter landed at the Englewood Center shopping center at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to fly an unidentified man to a trauma center. Emergency medical technicians, firefighters and deputies answered a call to the 100 block of West Green Street for a report of a man who was accidentally shot in the abdomen. Officers at the scene released no information.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
