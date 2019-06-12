ENGLEWOOD — Time is running out if you're planning to donate items to U.S. troops.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce and the community's Rotary clubs started a drive this month to collect and distribute food and other items for military troops who are serving abroad. The deadline to drop off items at the chamber office is Friday.
As of Wednesday, the collection was still in need of many personal care items like deodorant, disposable razors, aspirin, lip balm, shampoo, eye drops, small tissue packs, toilet paper packets, medicated foot powder, baby wipes packets and other hygiene products.
Other items that can be donated include instant drink mixes like cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, Crystal Light or tea; beef jerky, nuts, trail mix, granola, protein bars, crackers, cookies, candy (no chocolate), gum; Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal; tuna (pouches, no cans) ramen noodle packs and cups; cooking spices, salad dressing (no glass); fun items like hand-held games, cards, Nerf balls, crosswords, sudoku, and batteries (AA, AAA, D).
In addition, donations are being accepted to help offset the mailing costs. Checks can be made out to the Englewood Chamber and can also be dropped off at the office or mailed to 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, FL 34223.
