On Nov. 6, supporters of the YMCA gathered for the 25th anniversary of the Englewood YMCA's Tropical Nights event at Palm Island Resort.
Robin Madden and Andrea Truex co-chaired this year's event, raising $225,000 for the Englewood YMCA's programs and Children’s Scholarship Fund, a record for Tropical Nights.
Guests participated in a live and silent auction and gave during the paddle raise to ensure children have access to YMCA Summer Camp.
"While every one of these events is special, this one, our 25th, was the best," said Madden. "The previous year and a half presented challenges for all of us, but everyone came forward once again to help meet the needs in our community."
Andrea Truex agreed.
"It was a magical night seeing everyone out and enjoying each other, but most importantly, it reminded me how blessed Bill (Truex) and I are to live in a community that has such a huge heart for our Y kids," she said.
Gene T. Jones, YMCA of Southwest Florida's president & CEO, said he was amazed by the commitment of the Englewood community.
"We could not have done this without the support of our donors and volunteers. A special thank you to our sponsors, Andrea and Robin and the entire Tropical Nights committee, our board of directors, the Englewood YMCA Community Board, Palm Island Resort and the Beckstead Family. It is an honor and privilege to serve our community alongside these dedicated individuals."
YMCA of Southwest Florida serves the counties of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Glades through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Next year’s Tropical Nights event is set for April 23 at Palm Island Resort.
For more information about the YMCA of Southwest Florida, contact Jamie Browning, vice president of Development, at 941-492-9622.
