Red tide Manasota Key 11-03-22

Dead fish washed ashore Nov. 2 on Englewood Beach, a sure sign of red tide. The algae remained in waters of local beaches this week.

 SUN PHOTOs BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Tropical Storm Nicole left Florida by Friday morning but the red tide bloom along Florida's Gulf Coast remained.

Beachgoers reported "intense" respiratory irritation at Manasota Beach in Englewood on Friday with some dead fish washing up and sparse crowds at Mote Marine Lab's visitbeaches.org website.


