ENGLEWOOD — This year proved a very good year for sea turtle nesting.
Charlotte County preliminary reports show more than 2,000 sea turtles nests were documented on the county's Gulf of Mexico beaches.
Those numbers don't count Little Gasparilla Island where no volunteer sea turtle patrols walked the shorelines in the early morning hours and documented the nests. Sarasota County's early count shows more than 7,000 nests.
Officially, the local sea turtle nesting season extends officially from May 1 to Oct. 31. As might be expected, some turtles nest before the designated season and some nests are still incubating on local beaches.
"Hurricane Ian hit us later in the season, therefore the majority of sea turtle nests had already hatched," Charlotte County environmental specialist Susie Derheimer stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
Fortunately, too, local Gulf beaches did not experience storm surge from Ian as Lee County did.
"Coastal Wildlife Club (CWC) reports that in the Charlotte County portion of Manasota Key, 12 sea turtle nests remained going into the storm, six were washed out while four remained and have been inventoried," Derheimer said.
At Stump Pass State Park, six nests remained before the hurricane, and only one was washed out. On the north end of Don Pedro Island, no sea turtle nests remained as the storm approached.
Brenda Bossman is the state primary permit holder overseeing the volunteer turtle patrols on a 2.5-mile stretch of beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands south of Stump Pass to the Don Pedro State Park.
At last count, she said volunteers documented 617 loggerhead and 71 green sea turtle nests.
"It was a good year," Bossman said.
Bossman recognized how more homeowners along the gulf shoreline keep their lights out, allowing the hatchlings emerging from their nests not to be disorientated and instinctively make their way into the water.
Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz, state primary permit holders, oversee the Coastal Wildlife Club's volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key. Wildlife Club volunteers documented a record year of nesting.
The last count posted Aug. 28 on the Wildlife Club's Facebook recorded 5,113 loggerhead, 342 green sea turtle and one Kemp's ridley nest.
From Venice north to Longboat Key, Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle patrols. Sarasota County beaches, like Charlotte County, saw a bountiful nesting on its Gulf beaches.
"The 2022 number is 7,110," Sarasota County spokesman Drew Winchester reported. "However, the official count isn’t released till January."
Statewide, the preliminary numbers at the end of August also indicated a better-than-average season, to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute reports.
"The 2022 nesting season has been great for all three main sea turtle species nesting on Florida’s beaches," said institute spokeswoman Carley Jones in an email to The Daily Sun. Those numbers showed:
• 116,584 loggerheads nests compared to 96,666 in 2021.
• 36,482 green turtle nests compared to 32,680 in 2021.
• 1,825 leatherback nests compared to 1,390 in 2021. Leatherbacks primarily nest on Atlantic beaches and rarely on Gulf beaches.
Preliminary statewide data, Jones said, indicate a minimum of approximately 2,200 loggerhead nests, less than 2% of the projected 2022 total, and 8,000 green turtle nests, roughly 21% of the projected 2022 total, were still incubating in areas significantly impacted by the storm, where all nests were likely lost due to erosion or saltwater inundation.
"Fortunately, sea turtles have a nesting strategy that accommodates for such natural events," Jones said. "In addition, we have reports that turtles continued to nest in several areas around the state following (Hurricane Ian)."
