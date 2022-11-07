Sea turtle hatchling

Sea turtle hatchlings are tiny and use their flippers to scoot along the sand until they can get to the gulf waters. This recently hatched turtle, was photographed in 2021.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOE BASS

ENGLEWOOD — This year proved a very good year for sea turtle nesting.

Charlotte County preliminary reports show more than 2,000 sea turtles nests were documented on the county's Gulf of Mexico beaches.


Sea Turtle Nesting Trends 2013-2022

