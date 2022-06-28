ENGLEWOOD — Local Gulf beaches are seeing more than their average share of sea turtle nests.
Earlier this week, Mote Marine Lab's senior biologist and conservation manager Melissa Macksey reported how it's documented more than 2,713 loggerhead sea turtle nests, more than 40 green sea turtle nests and one Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest so far this year.
Those numbers equate to seventh-largest nesting season Mote experienced in its 41 years of documenting nesting.
Mote oversees sea turtle nesting volunteers along 35 miles of Gulf beaches from Venice north to Longboat Key.
Nesting is also abundant on south of Mote's territory on Manasota Key, which straddles the Sarasota-Charlotte county line off the coast of Englewood.
The Coastal Wildlife Club turtle volunteers patrol for nests along 14 miles of Gulf shoreline. On its Facebook page Friday, volunteers recorded 3,047 loggerhead nests, 86 green sea turtle nests and one Kemp's ridley nest.
Numbers are leading the last three years of loggerhead nesting for the same time period.
"False (crawls) are still on the rise," said Zoe Bass who, with Wilma Katz, is a state permit holder who oversees volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key. Sea turtle patrols reported 4,400 false crawls this season.
False crawls are the tracks a female sea turtle makes when she starts to lumber up a beach to lay her eggs, but turns around and heads back into the Gulf without digging a nest or laying its eggs. False crawls result for a variety of reasons, including disruptions cause by people.
Turtle patrol members ask beach goers to be respectful of the nesting sea turtles. All sea turtles species are viewed as threatened by state and federal wildlife officials. Sea turtles, their nests and hatchlings also benefit from state and federal protections.
"We're finding footprints all over nest areas," Bass told the Daily Sun in an email. "We need to plead with the public to PLEASE be respectful of the nesting females and the beach environment."
Brenda Bossman is the primary permit holder for Knight and Don Pedro islands south of Stump Pass. She said that over the Father's Day weekend, more false crawls than nests were reported. In her zone alone, Bossman said she documented 15 false crawls and only one nest. Her zone normally sees more nests than false crawls.
"These turtles are built for water, not land," Bossman said, describing how the 300-pound turtles must lumber onto beaches, using their flippers slide them along the sand. "Nesting is very physically intensive for them."
If people want the real experience of sea turtle nesting, Bossman's best advice is to stand quietly 25 feet or more away from the nesting turtle or hatching turtles and to resist the temptation of taking a flash photo of the experience.
Despite all the false crawls, Bossman said the 2.5 miles of Gulf beach she oversees has seen 403 loggerhead and 19 green turtle nests. Those are good numbers, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.