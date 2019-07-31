In less than 24 hours, two Punta Gorda banks were robbed by separate suspects. Punta Gorda police are still searching for the perpetrator in the second robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at Bank of the Ozarks at 3855 Tamiami Trail.
Around 8:45 a.m., the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded money from bank employees, leaving with an undisclosed amount.
He is described as a black male who was wearing a black, yellow, red and green beanie style hat, a black bandanna over his face, and a dark colored sweatshirt, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department's Facebook page.
PGPD and the FBI are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
The robbery Wednesday morning took place slightly more than 15 hours after a robbery Tuesday evening at Chase Bank at 911 Tamiami Trail. The suspect, Jessie Lozano, 40, was arrested later that evening.
Lozano reportedly entered the bank and attempted to withdraw $10,000, but employees could not find any account under his name.
The branch manager invited Lozano into his office to assist him and suggested they run his credit report in an attempt to locate any bank accounts.
That's when Lozano allegedly responded with, "Okay, how about this?" and wrote a note stating, "Give me ten thousand dollars, no dye packs, no alarms," according to the arrest affidavit.
The branch manager stood up to get the money and Lozano allegedly looked him in the eye and said, "I'll be sitting out here watching you," motioning to his waist.
The employee believed Lozano was insinuating he had a weapon. He went to the teller, who got $10,000 and placed it into an envelope, which was given to Lozano.
Police recognized Lozano's photo and responded to his home to speak with him. He initially said he had been buying tacos and then was at a friend's house. He said he had a receipt for the tacos in his truck, but when officers allowed him to search for it, he couldn't find it. He did retrieve a white piece of paper, which had numbers written on it similar to what was described by the banker. No weapon was found in the vehicle.
Lozano was charged with robbery with no firearm and grand theft. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $50,000 Wednesday.
