ENGLEWOOD — Two Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies who were on their way to an emergency call in their patrol cars crashed into each other late Tuesday.
One vehicle flipped and the other ended up in a drainage ditch off State Road 776 in Englewood East, the CCSO reported.
Neither deputy was injured.
The deputies were were on patrol in Englewood when the CCSO received a call at 8:37 p.m. about a person lying in the road on the 4200 block of South Access Road in Englewood, according to a CCSO's statement, posted at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"While responding with lights and sirens, the patrol vehicles collided at the intersection of Cervantes Street and South McCall Road. The impact caused one vehicle to roll over, and both landed in a nearby ditch. Thankfully, both deputies were unharmed and no community members were involved," the statement reads.
It states the "exact cause" of the crash is currently "unknown."
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. A CCSO crash review board will investigate the incident as well.
"I’m extremely relieved that both deputies were unharmed. We have an entire team of dedicated members who devote their lives to creating a safer community," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. "Oftentimes, just responding can be dangerous."
The CCSO did not release the names of the deputies in the crash. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the FHP had not issued a report.
There was no more information released about the person who was lying in the road.
