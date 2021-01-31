ENGLEWOOD - Two young Venice children are in critical condition after a crash on River Road at Winchester Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.
The children were passengers in a sports utility vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old man from Remus, Michigan.
The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m.
The children in critical condition are a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.
A 54-year-old Venice woman, another passenger in the car, was seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV's driver was also seriously hurt, authorities said.
The SUV "attempted to make a left turn onto Winchester Boulevard, turning directly into the path of" a pickup truck being driven northbound by Venice woman.
That woman, a 54-year-old Venice woman and her passenger, a 56-year-old Venice man, both suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
