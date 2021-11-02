The Lemon Bay Garden Club garden tour and its plant sale and craft fair help raise money for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School students studying in horticulture, biology and other areas of the environment.
ENGLEWOOD — Throughout the year, members of the Lemon Bay Garden Cluob grow special plants for its annual sale.
The members make crafts, gifts and greeting cards. They fill baskets with gift cards and hope to sell lots of tickets for chances to win.
And each year, the efforts come to fruition with the annual plant and craft sale, which happens in conjunction with their fall garden tour. The eventual yield: The garden club gives scholarships to local students each year.
The craft and plant sale and fall garden tour are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19-20. The tour features home gardens in Englewood, mostly near the Lemon Bay Garden Club. There is also a presale for the plant sale, set for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18.
"We have been doing this for years," member Jan Beshoner said. "People in the community showcase their beautiful plants and trees."
There's also a tour of the club, 480 Yale St. in Englewood. It features six areas with hundreds of plants, butterfly sightings and sweet-smelling flowers. There's plenty of selfie spots, Beshoner said.
The booklet for the community tour guides participants through Englewood and explains more about the plants. The booklet is a $15 donation and is on sale at the club 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Nov. 17.
"We know there are new people to Englewood," Beshoner said. "We also have a lot of visitors. The tour is a really fun day trip event. When our guests return, we invite them to check out our raffle baskets at the craft boutique at the club. We always have many unusual plants for sale during the craft fair. We have handmade cards for all occasions."
There are about 100 members. The club meets 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month. The club provides programs for gardening, crafts and floral design. Members participate in community activities including raising as much money as possible for scholarships for students studying in horticulture, biology and other areas of the environment.
