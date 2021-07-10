ENGLEWOOD — Two Englewood baseball teams made it to the Little League Area Youth Baseball state tournament, being played this weekend.
After winning the Section 6 Championship 15-1 and 20-3 against Cape Coral on Father’s Day weekend, the 50/70 team advanced to the state tournament. The Senior team won the Section 6 Championship after 14-6 and 7-5 wins against Lehigh Acres last month.
Both Englewood teams were slated to represent Section 6 Friday night. The 50/70 team’s first game was in Pinellas Park at 7 p.m. against Lakewood Ranch in the Section 4 division. The Seniors Section 6 were scheduled for their first game Friday in Dunedin at 7 p.m. against Land O’Lakes in the Section 4.
“If the 50/70 team wins, they win play Saturday (today) and again on Sunday no matter what. If they do the best, they play Monday for the championship,” said assistant head coach Sean Kirsten and league president. “The seniors play two games back to back on Saturday. If they win, they play for the championship Sunday. Regardless, the teams play three games this weekend in the hunt for the best eight teams in each division and then the best team in Florida.”
Kirsten said he can’t be at the 50/70 game with players 11 to 13 because he’s the head coach for the seniors. Alan Jourski is the 50/70 head coach.
With a short time to plan for advancing to the next level of play, he created a Gofundme fundraiser to help parents offset the cost of the Englewood Area Youth Baseball parents to travel to Tampa, the hotel stay and food costs of sending both teams to the weekend tournaments. They initially raised $900 of the $5,000 goal. Then the teams did a “helmet shaker” fundraiser at a local gas station and sought other donations and raised $3,761 in three days.
Kirsten said in a “normal year” the best team would go to the regionals and then the World Series, but COVID-19 prevented it from happening again.
Kirsten is proud of Englewood Little League players, his board members, parents, local business sponsors and community supporters.
“Four years ago, our league was not only short on numbers but players,” he said. “Prior to that we had not gone to the districts since 2008. In 2018, we brought back our first district title. They went on to sectionals which they lost. The next year the juniors won districts and then lost. The 50/70 went to districts and last year too. This is the first time two teams won sectionals and made it to the state tournament. It’s good. We’ve got good teams.”
This season there were six T-ball teams and 21 Little League teams. The fall season is in September and is more instructional for players. Spring season begins in February.
“We want to get more kids out there next year to be a part of this experience,” Kirsten said. “Englewood is on to something good.”
