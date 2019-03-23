VENICE — For the first time in a very long time, two vacant homes are ready for families at risk of homelessness to move into in Charlotte County.
Kathy Nelson, program manager of New Paradigm of Catholic Charities, recently told the group at the Homeless2Home meeting about the vacancies.
“This generally doesn’t happen at the same time, there’s usually a waiting list, but right now, we have two openings and are actively looking for families in need of housing,” Nelson reported. “The parent(s) have to be working or in school and have to have children under 17. If you know anyone who may qualify send them our way. We may be able to help them get on their feet over the next two years.”
The transitional housing program is designed to help families develop the skills necessary to live an independent life through financial training, credit repair services, counseling, and parenting classes. Because the rent is low, parents are encouraged to attend college to better their career opportunities. They also can save up for a downpayment on their own home.
More than two years ago, New Paradigm partnered with Catholic Charities to expand services to all of Englewood and South Sarasota County. Kathy and her husband, David, owned a real estate agency and later created the New Paradigm Foundation to help individuals get back on their feet.
Also during the luncheon, which was held at Jacaranda West in Venice, the group heard from Pat Petersmark, publicist for the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy children (The Back Pack Angels). She said the group is in need of personal hygiene items for North Port’s homeless and needy students. The group dropped off more than 900 bags to needy students at each school including some daycares in North Port.
Petersmark, who also has a radio show “Chat with Pat” on WKDW 97.5 FM. in North Port, encouraged anyone to take advantage of her new radio program Out and About/North Port.
“This shows aims to mention all events in North Port,” she said. “It will be streamed on Facebook. It’s a great way to have your events mentioned.”
For more information on the Backpack Angles Program email petersmarkp@verizon.net.
The community is also invited to view the film called “Resilience, The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope.” The screening is 10 a.m. to noon April 16 and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The venue was donated by the city of North Port.
Sponsored by Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Health Department, Ounce of Prevention Fund, Sarasota and Manatee county governments, the film discusses how adverse childhood experiences can have a lasting impact on a person or child.
“Resilience” reveals toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brain and body of a child, putting them at risk for disease, homelessness, prison time or early death. According to public health officials, while the broader impacts of poverty worsen the risk, no segment of society is immune to toxic stress.
The movie chronicles how pediatricians, educators and social welfare workers are using cutting-edge science and field-tested therapies to protect children from the effects of toxic stress and the dark legacy of a childhood that no child would choose.
The group also learned there is an upcoming Community Solutions 360 seminar to help renters who want to become homeowners learn the steps to qualify.
The session is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 at Goodwill Job Connection, 14879 Tamiami Trail in North Port. Lunch will be provided, but no childcare is available.
Participants can call or email to pre-register at 941-809-2231 or email community solutions360@gmail.com
The Jesus Loves You Ministry also announced the third annual five-day cruise fundraiser with entertainment by “Santos” — a doo wop gospel singer. The ship is departing Jan. 11, 2020 from Tampa and goes to Grand Caymen and Cozumel. The cruise ranges from $549 to $795 per person.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry intends to use the monies raised to continue offering mobile services to Englewood and Charlotte County homeless.
For more information, call 1-888-462-1434.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.