ENGLEWOOD — Two boys were hurt in a crash near Englewood Beach on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on the 1400 block of Beach Road at about 12:45 p.m. between the Emil R. Swepston Bridge and the Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key.
The boys were 12 and 15 years old, emergency officials said. They were riding on a small motorized "pit bike," or mini bike when they were struck by a car. The older boy, who was driving, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by ambulance, while the other was taken to Englewood Community Hospital with cuts and scrapes.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. CCSO officials said they had no information.
