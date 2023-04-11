ENGLEWOOD — Only two Sarasota County parks remain closed almost seven months after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian — Walton Preserve in North Port and Kiwanis Park in Englewood.
Sarasota County Natural Resources Manager Tony Clements spoke Monday about the impact of Hurricane Ian on the county's parks and trails at the Manasota Beach Club.
He was at the MBC as a part of a lecture series it hosts every spring.
"About 50% of the huge pine trees have snapped at about 10-feet high at Kiwanis Park, and that's an example of what our south county owned acreage looks like," Clements said.
Kiwanis Park is next to Buchan Airport, just off Englewood Road near State Road 776.
He said county staff cleared more than 500 miles of trails after the storm, but there's more work to do.
"It's taken many months to clear them, and it's going to take years to completely recover," Clements said.
In regard to native wildlife, gopher tortoises sustained the biggest challenge.
"We did lose a lot of gopher tortoises, because they live underground — but wetlands are like sponges and we are seeing wildlife rebound," he said.
After Hurricane Ian, the land along the Myakka River saw a rise in flood waters as tall as many of the tree tops, Clements said.
"It was quite flooded, and by the time the water subsided, it did a lot of damage to plants that couldn't survive in that environment," he said. "Now that the water is subsiding, we have seen some of the native plants come back."
A few weeks ago, Sarasota County Parks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve in North Port to celebrate a new kayak launch, fishing pier and a connecting bridge to the Legacy Trail, a multipurpose trail for biking and walking.
"That trail will now connect North Port all the way up to Fruitville Road in Sarasota," Clements said. "It's important to not only preserve these areas but give people an opportunity to get out and enjoy them."
Preservation and restoration is the mission of the Sarasota County Parks and Resources Department.
"Some of the tools we use to do that are prescribed fires and removal of non-native plants and animals," Clements said.
The department's mission is also provide nature-based recreation.
"We have more than 30 miles of paved trails, and more than 55,000 acres of parks and reserves," Clements said. "We typically have 6,000 to 10,000 acres of prescribed burns each year. About 60% of our land needs fire to stay healthy."
One-third of all Sarasota County owned property is preserved, as either county or state land.
"Our goal is to keep Sarasota County green," Clements said.
Clements has been the Sarasota County manager of Natural Resources for two years. He spent 25 years working for the state of Florida at Oscar Scherer State Park, starting as a volunteer and working his way to park manager.
The Monday Lecture Series has focused on Hurricane Ian recovery discussions this year. The next speaker is New College anthropology Professor Erin Dean and the discussion "Exploring Coastal Resilience Via Oral History” on April 17. For more information or reservations, call 941-474-2614 or visit www.Manasotabeachclub.com.
