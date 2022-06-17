Charlotte County Forensic Sciences

Charlotte County Crime Scene Investigator unit

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

GROVE CITY — Charlotte County detectives are currently investigating two bodies discovered Thursday inside separate Roosevelt Street homes.

Officials with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday the bodies of two men were found in two separate investigations — one appearing to be in his early 50s, the other in his late 40s.

"There's no reason for alarm; there's no one in danger," CCSO Community Affairs Supervisor Skip Conroy told The Daily Sun.

Authorities said that the deaths do not appear suspicious at this time and that it may be several weeks before a toxicology report is completed for either person.

