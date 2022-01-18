ENGLEWOOD — Two mobile home parks off Gasparilla Road were hit by two different tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.
The first tornado, an EF1 or level 1 tornado, "struck the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community at 6:37 a.m. lifted off the ground and touched down again" in the Village of Holiday Lakes mobile home community at 7:16 a.m.," said Brian Gleason, spokesperson for Charlotte County in a statement.
It was also classified as an EF1.
The Gasparilla Estates tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled 1.5 miles, producing winds of 110 mph. It destroyed 21 homes and damaged 18 others, Gleason said.
The second tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled for a half mile, producing winds of 100 mph. It destroyed four homes and damaged two more, he said.
"The Charlotte County Commission on Monday declared a local state of emergency in response to the storm damage. County officials completed their damage assessment Monday and are awaiting a response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding a disaster declaration and potential aid for residents impacted by the tornadoes," Gleason said.
The storm front that produced the tornadoes also was responsible for bringing snow and ice to the eastern portion of the United States. It also spawned several other tornadoes in Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service:
• EF-2, Iona in Lee County. Maximum winds of 118 mph. On the ground for under two miles, it damaged 108 mobile homes and injured three people across Point Breeze, Tropicana, and Century 21 communities.
• EF-0, Lely Resort in Collier County. Maximum winds of 85 mph. On the ground for two miles. Two homes were damaged in Victoria Falls, the Classics community.
• EF-0, Alligator Alley mile marker 96 in Collier County. Overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 75 with one injury reported.
• EF-0 Everglades City in Collier County: Minor damage to power poles and trees.
