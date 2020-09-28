Crash

The crash occurred Monday afternoon northbound on U.S. 41, just north of Sumter Boulevard.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Emergency workers had to free a person who was trapped in a rolled-over car on Monday on Tamiami Trail.

Two cars were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, north of Sumter Boulevard, where North Port fire and police officers responded.

The person was flown by AirLife 2 to a trauma center.

Fire rescue personnel took a second person involved in the crash to a local hospital.

Emergency workers did not release names of the people in the crash.

Drivers experienced delays while the roadway was cleared.

The Sun will update the story as more information becomes available.

