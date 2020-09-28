NORTH PORT — Emergency workers had to free a person who was trapped in a rolled-over car on Monday on Tamiami Trail.
Two cars were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, north of Sumter Boulevard, where North Port fire and police officers responded.
The person was flown by AirLife 2 to a trauma center.
Fire rescue personnel took a second person involved in the crash to a local hospital.
Emergency workers did not release names of the people in the crash.
Drivers experienced delays while the roadway was cleared.
