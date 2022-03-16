Local organizations are planning fundraisers this weekend to aid people in Ukraine.
DreamLarge and organizations in Sarasota's downtown Rosemary District are hosting a free fundraising event Saturday evening.
It's set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday in the DreamLarge Yard, 600 Central Ave., Sarasota. There will be food trucks, vendors and a lineup of live music from local artists. Ukrainian vendors, along with the Rosemary Art & Design District (RADD), will participate.
Organizers say 100% of every dollar and supplies contributed will go to support those in Ukraine.
"We are looking for food trucks, artists, and vendors — especially Ukrainian vendors that would like to participate," Alexia Hinds of DreamLarge told The Daily Sun in a message Wednesday.
If you are interested, please visit www.raddforukraine.org/get-involved and fill out the appropriate form.
DreamLarge, the first benefit corporation registered on Florida's Gulf Coast, works to inspire, impact and enrich local communities by cultivating thoughtful and creative solutions for nonprofits and purpose-driven brands, according to its website, www.dreamlarge.org.
The supply drive will accept first aid kits, toothbrushes/toothpaste, bedsheets, towels, blankets, socks, diapers and more. Visit www.RADDforUkraine.org for a full list.
“With many of us feeling powerless from this unjust attack on Ukraine, and uncertainty on how to help, RADD for Ukraine will provide an opportunity for the community to do just that,” said Anand Pallegar, founder of DreamLarge, in a statement. “Together with our partners, we are bringing the community together during these trying times, giving them the chance to offer their aid and support, while also elevating support to our Ukrainian neighbors that are right here in our local community.”
VENICE SUPPLY DRIVE
Local logistics company, D-Trans LLC, will be collecting items to send to Ukraine over the weekend at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Collections will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Vladimir Durshpek, the president of the company, is originally from Ukraine and his father-in-law is trying to get out of Kyiv.
The community can donate nonperishable food items, clothing, baby clothing and diapers, toiletries, over the counter pain medicine and other medical supplies like bandages and pain-relieving ointments.
People are asked to not bring any items that are damaged, torn, excessively used or intended to be thrown away.
More information about the donation event can be found on a Facebook page event at bit.ly/3wa2BOD.
