SARASOTA — United Way of South Sarasota County has joined the effort with many other organizations to aid those impacted by Hurricane Ian, particularly in North Port, Englewood and Venice.
Monday, the agency launched the Hurricane Ian recovery and relief fund to provide financial resources for individuals and families in the South County region who are victims of the storm.
Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
“Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good,” Barbara Cruz, president/CEO of the agency, said.
Donations to the fund can be made electronically by visiting www.uwssc.org or by mailing a check to United Way of South Sarasota County, 4242 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293.
In a companion effort, board chair Sharma Ferrugia announced Wednesday that the office in Venice is operating as a donation site where items such as clothing, water and flashlights can be dropped off.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
People who are willing to help in the distribution of supplies are also needed, Ferrugia said. If able to assist in the distribution of the donated items, she asks that people call the United Way office at 941-484-4811.
“The disastrous effects of Hurricane Ian have left our community heartbroken and devastated in many areas,” Ferrugia said. “The need in out South County area is greater now than ever.”
