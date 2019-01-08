Officials are searching for a missing 49-year-old man last seen about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Reports show he is from Venice, and officers are searching around Lemon Bay, Stump Pass, Gasparilla Pass and the Gulf of Mexico off Manasota Key and Gasparilla Island.
Todd Battaglino was last seen boating Monday. His family reported him missing on Tuesday. Battaglino should be operating a white 20-foot Parker boat, with a tan T-top. The boat’s identification decal reads “FL-0209PY.”
Battaglino is an avid boater who often goes offshore for recreational purposes.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, members of the agency’s Patrol and Investigations Bureaus as well as the Aviation Unit, responded.
"(They are) working in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, FWC, and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, to locate Mr. Battaglino," wrote Kaitlyn Perez in a news release.
Anyone who has information regarding his recent whereabouts or who comes into contact with Battaglino is asked to dial 911 immediately.
