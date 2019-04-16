An undercover operation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies yielded six arrests of unlicensed contractors in South County.
Deputies arrested Kris D. Johnson, 67, of the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, Englewood, Miles Mitchell, 55, of the 4100 block of Englewood Road, Venice, Tomas Brejza, 42, of the 4000 block of Palau Drive, Sarasota, Jeffrey Lexvold, 49, of the 4300 block of Fourwind Street, Port Charlotte, and Paige Pierce, 46, and Douglas A. Pierce, 47, both of the 3200 block of Meadow Run Court, Venice.
For two days, Sarasota County Sheriff’s detectives worked with the Sarasota County Building Department, the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Insurance Fraud and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A deputy called “contractors” advertising online or in public for home repairs including electrical, plumbing or framing — all that require a license.
Undercover deputies greeted each suspect in a home in South County last week needing a structural wall removed or rebuilt, according to court documents.
Johnson gave an estimate for $15,000 to $20,000 for the work requested by the undercover deputy. Before his arrest, Johnson admitted not having a skilled trade license.
Mitchell gave an oral proposal of $1,200 to do the unlicensed work.
Lexvold’s quote was $6,000 for the work. Brejza said it would be between $4,000 and $5,000 to do the work. The Pierce couple quoted $4,000 to $5,000 for the job.
All were charged with not having a contractor’s license, and the majority also didn’t have workers compensation insurance. Operation Hammer Down resulted in four felony charges and six misdemeanor charges.
All were released on various bonds from $500 to $1,500.
Since 2012, the sheriff’s office has assigned detectives to investigate claims against people who engage in contracting work without proper licenses, permits or certification. A first offense usually results in a civil citation by code enforcement but subsequent violations lead to misdemeanor or felony criminal charges. The defendants also receive a cease-and-desist order from the State of Florida.
“This is a good reminder why consumers should always seek licensed contractors to perform work on their home or business,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said in a statement. “Residents and business owners are exposing themselves to financial and physical risk by allowing these people to enter their home unlicensed. Not only does this illegal activity pose a threat to consumers, but it also directly effects legitimate business owners operating within the parameters of the law.”
Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, wrote in a statement that when Floridians need to make home improvements or repairs, they “deserve” to have the confidence that the work will be done honestly, completely, and according to professional standards designed to protect them.
“I appreciate the hard work of our state and local partners in Operation Hammer Down whose support helps bring both enforcement and awareness to this important public concern,” Beshears wrote.
Florida law establishes rules and guidelines for applying for professional license. Those who meet the requirements are held to professional standards, Beshears wrote.
Consumers can check if a contractor is licensed on the Department of Business and Professional Regulation website, www.myfloridalicense.com, by calling 850-487-1395, or downloading the free DBPR Mobile app through iTunes or the Google Play store.
To check a Sarasota County license, call the Customer Service and Permit Center at 941-861-6678 or 941-861-3029. To report someone you suspect is acting as an unlicensed contractor or performing work without a permit, call 941-861-5000.
For more information, visit www.scgov.net/government/planning- and-development-services/building.
