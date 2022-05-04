LONGBOAT KEY — On her 92 birthday, the famous "Shark Lady" Eugenie Clark belly danced after a scuba diving outing with her friend, Mote Marine CEO Michael Crosby in 2014.
The crowd laughed Wednesday morning at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota as Crosby shared some of the fun times he and Clark shared exploring the Gulf of Mexico and studying sharks. He recalled her zeal for life, her career, her family and love of traveling and diving.
She died at 92.
Clark was an ichthyologist — a world authority on fishes with a passion for sharks and tropical sand fishes.
She conducted 72 submersible dives, some as deep as 12,000 feet and led more than 200 field research expeditions to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba, Thailand, Mexico, Borneo, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Japan, Caribbean, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.
She studied spotted oceanic triggerfish, sand fishes, whale and deep sea sharks. Clark wrote three books and published more than 175 articles, including in National Geographic magazine.
On what would've been the late Mote Marine Laboratory founder's 100th birthday, Crosby and Clark's family unveiled a commemorative Forever Stamp in her honor. The U.S. Postal Service printed 18 million of these stamps to be sold around the country.
"She (Clark) made marine science accessible to everyone," Crosby said. "She's an inspiration of science and education and loved by all of her friends."
When the postal service showed the Clark's family a draft of the stamp featuring her with a great white shark, they knew it needed to be changed.
"We asked that a lemon shark replace the great white," said Stephanie Weiss, who is married to Clark's only grandson Eli. "We thought it was a better representation of Granny Genie's image."
Eli, 31, a pilot, explained when he was 5 years old, he became "Granny Genie's assistant."
Instead of competing in BMX bike races, he went diving with granny. He took photos of whale sharks that were later published in National Geographic magazine — just like his grandmother's works. She was featured on the cover of a magazine holding a shark.
Eli said Clark wanted her ashes spread in the same coordinates as her good friend William Mote, who died at age 93.
"We went out on the ship R/V Eugenie Clark into the Gulf of Mexico to scatter Granny Genie's ashes," Eli said. "My mom (Aya Konstantinou) jumped in the water. Then my uncle followed her. So I did too. We weren't supposed to, but we did. Someone took a photo of us in the water. We couldn't believe it. There was a huge shark near us."
Konstantinou told the crowd her mother once wrapped a lemon shark in a hat bag and took it on an airplane as a gift to the emperor of Tokyo. She said a semi-truck arrived anticipating the shark, but it was only 3 feet long.
Locals remember Clark, who in 1955, started the one-room Cape Haze Marine Laboratory in Placida, in 1955. She worked with a fisherman assistant and financial support of the Vanderbilt family, which also funded the building of Englewood Elementary School.
The lab moved to Sarasota in 1967 and was named Mote Marine Laboratory to honor its major benefactor, William R. Mote.
Crosby said Clark was a dedicated student and teacher. As a mentor, her words of wisdom were to "follow your heart and take as much math as you can."
Eli showed his 17-month-old son Asher the giant replica of the stamp of his great-grandmother near the lemon shark.
"I love and miss her very much," Eli said. "Now, I'm daddy shark to my son."
