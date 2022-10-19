Hurricane Ian bruised and battered Englewood's Farlow's On The Water restaurant, but it managed to survive and serve its customers. Surveys are underway to determined what businesses are still standing in Englewood and Charlotte County.
ENGLEWOOD — Mama's Italian Restaurant and Farlow's On The Water may epitomize the status of Englewood's business community in the wake of Hurricane Ian..
Located across from one another on South McCall Road, Mama's sustained significant damage from Ian and remains closed.
Bruised and battered, Farlow's has reopened and is serving its clientele.
The story is the same throughout the Englewood business community as efforts are underway to assess Ian's impact.
Englewood Chamber of Commerce executive director Doug Izzo is calling the chamber's more than 700 members to determine who is up and running and to offer business owners assistance in their recovery.
Of those members, Izzo said he's been able to touch base with half of them. He assumes the other half haven't recovered yet from the hurricane. Some businesses, he said, were too damaged and face condemnations.
Chamber board president Kathleen Callahan of Xpertech Auto Repair cited a litany of auto mechanics and repair shops that aren't up and running due to the hurricane. Other businesses, she suggested, are no less affected.
"I hope we'll be patient with service providers," Callahan asked. "We all are so overwhelmed."
The biggest question he's encountered from business owners and residents, Izzo said, is "What's the next step?"
While the need is immediate, Izzo cautions homeowners and property owners not to hire unlicensed or fly-by-night contractors. The chamber lists reputable and licensed contractors and tradesmen on its website.
CHARLOLTTE COUNTY SURVEY
The Charlotte County Economic Development Office is also taking the post-Hurricane Ian pulse of business owners to determine their needs.
“Just like homeowners, commercial property owners and businesspeople are facing a range of challenges due to Hurricane Ian,” said EDO director Dave Gammon stated in a press release. “We want to talk to them, gauge their needs and try to connect them with resources to help them recover.”
Business owners can contact the EDO at 941-764-4941 to learn about immediate assistance programs being offered in Charlotte County.
