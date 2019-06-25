2:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Charlotte County Sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed by deputies Monday night as Bradley Rundle, 61, of Englewood.
Deputies were called to Rundle's home on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace just before 9 p.m. for a domestic disturbance call. The 911 caller said Rundle was drunk and "had a gun and had fired multiple rounds within the home. Additional family members and children were present at the time of the call," the CCSO reported in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
"Deputies arrived on scene and surrounded the home. Deputies observed Rundle exit and re-enter the house holding a firearm several times. Rundle disregarded PA announcements made by deputies to drop his weapon and cooperate."
A sergeant with Crisis Intervention Training called Rundle at about 10 p.m. Rundle said he was "not going to come out and made comments such as 'let’s get it on' and that he did not intend to leave his residence peacefully."
At 10:06 p.m., Rundle came outside with a firearm and began walking toward the deputies. Deputies ordered him to drop his weapon, but Rundle "did not comply with any directions," the release states.
"Rundle raised his gun toward the direction of deputies and fired one round, at which time two deputies on scene with long guns returned fire. No deputies were injured and Bradley Rundle was fatally injured.
"The Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to provide an official cause of death for Bradley Rundle."
The CCSO did not release the names of the deputies who fired. The officers are on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. "Through partnership with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, a Critical Incident Stress Debriefing was also held for the deputies and communications staff involved," the release states.
"Detectives are still working with the family and other witnesses to piece together the details of the disturbance and the Forensics Unit is still processing the scene."
1 p.m. UPDATE: ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's office confirmed that the fatal shooting at an Englewood home was a deputy involved-shooting.
Public information officer Katie Heck said Tuesday that CCSO would have a press conference at 2 p.m. to release more information about the shooting on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace in Englewood East, but instead canceled it and said she would provide a statement once detectives from the scene return to the office.
The unnamed deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Heck said that is part of the routine policy any time an officer is involved in a shooting.
Deputies have been at the scene since Monday evening. A large portion of McKinley Terrace is blocked off to traffic.
PREVIOUS POST:
The call came in just before 9 p.m. to a home on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace in Englewood East.
"Shots were fired while deputies were on scene. No deputies were injured. The scene is contained and there is no threat to surrounding residents," the Sheriff's Office reported in a tweet that went out at about 12:42 a.m. Tuesday.
Earlier in the evening, CCSO tweeted: "One male involved in the domestic is deceased. The deceased male was armed. The investigation will be ongoing throughout the night. Additional releases of information will be held until the investigation is complete."
Check back with yoursun.com for more information as it develops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.