UPDATE: Tom Adams Bridge open again
CCSO: Bridge was out of service due to "power issue"
Staff Report
Apr 27, 2023

ENGLEWOOD — The bridge to Englewood's barrier islands was briefly closed Thursday afternoon.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a phone app alert just after 2 p.m. alerting people that Tom Adams Bridge was closed due to a "power issue."

"Please plan an alternate route if possible," a CCSO statement read.

By 2:30 p.m., the bridge was back in operation.

The bridge on Beach Road links the mainland with Manasota Key and Englewood Beach.

The other road that allows access to Manasota Key is Manasota Beach Road, which intersects State Road 776 about 12 miles north of Beach Road.

This story will be updated.
