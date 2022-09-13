Double fatal in Englewood

Authorities said two people were killed Monday night in a crash in Englewood. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ENGLEWOOD - Two people were killed and North Indiana Avenue in Englewood is closed at Artists Avenue after a crash at 6:30 p.m. Monday. 

A third person received traumatic injuries, according to a news release from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 


