CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Charlotte County will host the 2024 US Sports Congress conference Dec. 9-11, 2024, county tourism officials announced Tuesday.
The conference will be held at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, which is expected to open in October.
The conference includes senior level executives who represent sports governing bodies, and represents a unique opportunity for local government and business people to showcase the community as a destination, according to information from the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
Others in the industry who are likely to attend represent tens of thousands of athletes who participate in sports programs and representations from areas that aspire to lure sports events to their areas.
"US Sports Congress attracts top level decision-makers from the world of amateur sports events and tourism. This conference will provide professional development and networking in an environment that fosters business connections at the highest levels," states Sean Walter, the county's Business Development director for Sports.
Past presenters have included representatives from LPGA to Major League Baseball, and other sports brands and organizations.
“After attending the US Sports Congress for many years, our team at the VCB is honored to be the host site in 2024. It’s exciting to have over 200 high-level decision makers and governing bodies in our destination to showcase Sunseeker Resort and other sporting venues,” Walter states.
This could be the first of many conferences and conventions of its kind to be held at Sunseeker, county officials said.
“Sunseeker Resort is thrilled to partner with the VCB and serve as the host hotel for the 2024 U.S. Sports Congress," stated Annette Bales, executive director of sales. "We look forward to the opportunity to welcome this influential group of professionals to our community.”
Several tournament directors have found Charlotte County and the surrounding area to be amenable to sporting events. The Snowbird Baseball NCAA Classic is held annually at ballfields around the county, and the NCAA Spring Fling Women's Lacrosse tournament has returned to the county several times.
Other high-profile homegrown sporting events include the Englewood Beach Waterfest, which brings the Offshore Powerboat Association's world speedboat championships to Englewood each November.
Also, the PicklePlex in Punta Gorda has hosted major pickleball tournaments.
Louis Mengsol, president of the US Sports Congress stated, said he was looking forward to bringing the event to Charlotte County.
"Each year we seek out dynamic destinations and highly engaged partners. We are fortunately to have found both in Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach which will elevate the US Sports Congress to the next level. Additionally, in partnering with the Sunseeker brand, this is a win for our event, our attendees, and draws attention to Punta Gorda and the surrounding area," Mengsol stated in a release.
The 2023 US Sports Congress was held at Lake Charles, Louisiana. In 2022, it was held in Richmond, Virginia.
For more information on US Sports Congress, visit www.ussportscongress.com.
