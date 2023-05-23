NCAA Women’s Lacrosse

Players for Farmingdale State and Williams College compete during an NCAA Women’s Lacrosse game at Lemon Bay High School in this 2019 photo. The Annual Women’s College Lacrosse Spring Fling is one of the many sports events that have come to Charlotte County in the past. Tourist officials hope a December sports conference at Sunseeker will bring even more.

 Chris Blake

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Charlotte County will host the 2024 US Sports Congress conference Dec. 9-11, 2024, county tourism officials announced Tuesday.

The conference will be held at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, which is expected to open in October. 


Snowbird baseball tourney

Ohio State University’s Zach Dezenzo makes the throw to first base during a 2022 Snowbird Classic game. The annual tournament brings dozens of college baseball teams to Charlotte County each year. 
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments