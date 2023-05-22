Parking near Englewood Beach on Manasota Key is often problematic for locals and tourists. A proposal for beach concessions originally included valet parking the bidder thought could alleviate the problem.
ENGLEWOOD — Dominic Trahan said his offer to add beach parking spaces along Englewood Beach created more unwanted confusion he hopes is rectified at the Charlotte County Commission meeting Tuesday.
In April, Trahan, owner of Manasota Valet, submitted a 30-page proposal to Charlotte County to provide concession rentals on Englewood Beach. Mark Timchula, who works professionally as the The Beach Guy, also did a proposal. A panel of county employees preferred Trahan's bid.
On the 9 a.m. Charlotte County agenda, commissioners are asked to consider negotiations with Trahan for his proposal, which includes renting bicycles, surf and bodyboards and fishing poles.
Trahan also proposed offering a valet parking service by designating 25% of the 340 parking spots at Englewood beach for a $10 daylong fee.
But Trahan said the panel rejected that part of his proposal during the telephone interview portion of the bid process.
"I proposed using about 60 parking spaces and having a valet stack cars so it would make room for additional parking," Trahan told The Daily Sun on Monday. "The county employees wanted that removed from the proposal. But it still appears in what I submitted. Who knew troubleshooting could solve so much trouble? People online are saying I am trying for a money grab, but I was just trying to help."
Trahan said valet parking could have helped alleviate the common problem of finding a parking spot at Englewood Beach.
"I was just trying to give the county an option," he said. "There are parts of the proposal the county may not want, that's why we will negotiate. But for now, nothing is set in stone."
Trahan said he's been harassed online by people who have heard half truths and rumors since he received the bid preference over Timchula, who has been a fixture at the beach for more than a decade.
"People are saying I'm going to charge more than what I proposed to the county for some of the rentals," Trahan said. "Why would I post prices online for rentals before everything is finalized? There are current prices there for what is currently offered. They would change according to the contract with the county. Some people just don't want to listen to facts."
The meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. The public can speak for 3 minutes. Trahan said he won't be there. Timchula asked supporters to lobby county commissioners.
Timchula said it's unfair the county asked for bids after he reported Manasota Valet for renting items on the beach without a permit.
"They (employees on the panel) don't like me," Timchula said. "They want me gone. I built a business on Englewood Beach. I have local customers. I don't want to see this all go away."
Trahan said he's blamed for proposing some of the same things as Timchula.
"They (Timchula's supporters) say I'm renting paddle boards that don't belong on the beach, and yet he (Timchula) also has it in his proposal," Trahan said.
"All I did was provide a proposal to the county for many of the concessions they asked for and it's created a lot of interest," he said. "The Tuesday meeting is merely the county commission giving authorization to begin negotiations. The county commissioners have the final vote."
