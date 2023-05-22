Parking on Manasota Key

Parking near Englewood Beach on Manasota Key is often problematic for locals and tourists. A proposal for beach concessions originally included valet parking the bidder thought could alleviate the problem.

ENGLEWOOD — Dominic Trahan said his offer to add beach parking spaces along Englewood Beach created more unwanted confusion he hopes is rectified at the Charlotte County Commission meeting Tuesday. 

In April, Trahan, owner of Manasota Valet, submitted a 30-page proposal to Charlotte County to provide concession rentals on Englewood Beach. Mark Timchula, who works professionally as the The Beach Guy, also did a proposal. A panel of county employees preferred Trahan's bid.


   

