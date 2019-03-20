ENGLEWOOD — When a 12-year-old wants help quitting a vaping addiction, there are few low-cost solutions for parents.
Currently, the Florida Help Quit line only helps adults 18 and up who are addicted smokers or vapers. They receive free replacement patches to help ween themselves off the drug nicotine — which speeds up messages traveling between the brain and body causing symptoms including anxiety, high blood pressure and irritability.
However, middle and high school students can't readily get the same help. Instead parents can pay for individual or group therapy, or costly overnight stays at treatment facilities.
According to Students Working Against Tobacco in Sarasota County, some local students ages 12-17 are so addicted they vape their Juul (pronounced “jewel”) pens between classes, in the bathroom, inside the classroom. They do it while studying and very often at night when they are alone or with friends. Some have parents who don't care they are vaping. When their child has it confiscated, school resource officers in Sarasota County schools are reporting parents give them back to their children.
"Students are bringing their Juul pens in school and plugging them into their computers to charge them, because the Juul resembles a USB flash drive. Teachers don't realize what the kids are doing," said Justin Willis, a parent of a child who was caught selling $2 hits of the Juul pen she brought to a local middle school.
Willis attended a Community Health Action Team meeting in Englewood last month to learn more about vaping, an issue the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called a problem of "epidemic proportion."
E-cigarette use among teens soared 900 percent between 2011 and 2015, according to former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Today, more than 3.6 million students under 18, in the US are using e-cig products.
According to Drug Free Charlotte County, Juuling flavors include bubble gum, cotton candy, cake, butterscotch, cookies, ice cream, marshmallow, watermelon, taffy, mint, creme brulee, whipped cream, gummy bears and chocolate.
Many vape pens, e-cigs and vape juices sold in stores and online are cheap and made with few manufacturing or safety regulations. Drug Free Charlotte County officials say this makes it much easier for students to access Juul and other e-cig products. Vape juices can even have a high concentration of cannabis, which some parents aren't aware their children are using in vape pens.
"I was mortified to learn my daughter took my Juul pen to school," Willis said. "I do understand the attraction for kids. The mango flavor is amazing. It's has an overpowering sensation and before you know it, you're addicted, even as an adult."
Kay Tvaroch, who manages Drug Free Charlotte County and goes to CHAT meetings, recently went to a local middle school to find out what students know about vaping.
Drug Free Charlotte County is sponsoring a free one-hour on the facts about E-cigs program at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Edgewater Center, 1460 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Expert presenters are Jennifer Sadonis of Florida Department of Health, and Nathan Horner of Gulfcoast Area Health Education Center.
"Kids really don't know about what ingredients are in Juul pens," Tvaroch said. "They know they can get them in flavors. What they don't know is there's nicotine (salts) and other chemicals and metals. Their parents think they are water-based. Some forget or don't know there's chemicals in the e-cigs to vaporize the nicotine (like propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin), and other additives and flavoring."
According to the company's own website, the nicotine content of one JUULpod can deliver about 200 or more puffs depending on how hard the user inhales. JUUL sales of $2.5 billion annually now make up more than half of the e-cigarette market.
"These kids don't understand addiction," Tvaroch said. "They say they can just stop Juuling at any time. They don't understand that nicotine causes cancer or heart disease. They think they are invincible. The truth their brains are still developing. Studies show youth who vape are more likely to smoke tobacco later in life.
"The exposure to nicotine at an early age can also set up a young undeveloped brain to become more easily addicted to other drugs and alcohol. This is information that needs to be learned and shared."
