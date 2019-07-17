By GREG GILES
VENICE — Venice Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday the hospital had laid off a number of employees, but declined to say exactly how many people were let go.
Julie Beatty, marketing manager with Venice Regional, issued a statement Tuesday. In part, it reads:
“We recently identified new efficiencies and implemented staff changes across various departments. The changes affect less than 2 percent of our workforce.”
The Economic Corporation of Sarasota County lists the hospital as having 875 employees. If that’s accurate, the number of layoffs would be about 15.
“We value all of our staff members and regret the personal impact these changes will have,” continues the statement. “Individuals whose positions have been eliminated are being supported with severance and outplacement services.
“Patients and physicians can continue to count on the same high quality of care at our hospital. We have carefully considered these decisions to ensure patient care quality and safety will not be impacted. We will continue to evaluate and strengthen the services we offer to position the hospital for the future.”
The hospital’s plans for a new facility have been on hold since the Florida Legislature did away with the state’s certificate of need process this year regulating approval of new hospitals.
Venice Regional has county approvals to build a replacement hospital off East Venice Avenue east of the roundabout but hasn’t taken the project any further. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is under construction at Pinebrook Road and Laurel Road near Interstate 75.
“There are no updates to share at this time,” Beatty said. “As you know, the repeal of the CON law is a significant development that alters how hospitals and health systems will approach their strategic initiatives going forward. We are discussing this important topic with our Board and medical staff members to ensure our plans are responsive to the changing healthcare landscape for the benefit of our patients and the community.”
