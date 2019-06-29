VENICE — Construction crews have been working diligently in recent days, tearing down a landmark building that has served as a focal point for social life in Venice during the past seven decades. The site, at the corner of U.S. 41 and Venice Avenue, is being cleared for a new complex of retail shops and condominiums to be called Cassata Square.
The original building was constructed in 1946 to house a restaurant and bar known as Smitty’s Tavern, named for the owner, Smyth D. Brohard. In addition to being a successful businessman, Brohard also served on the Venice City Council for 11 years and as mayor from 1958 until his death in 1971.
As the building faces it inevitable demise, dozens of Venetians have taken to social media to share their memories of special times held there and the delicious food the restaurant was known for.
Patty Dolan recalled that she and her husband had their first date at Smitty’s, as well as dinners there with her grandparents when she was younger. Susan Hanks said that whenever she got a good report card from school, her grandparents provided money to get a booth on the tavern side for special dinners. “Oh, and my cousin’s wedding reception was there. My parents even had a Smitty’s credit card they would let us use for our anniversary dinner each year.”
A professional musician, Brohard taught math and served as principal of his alma mater, Coalton (Ohio) High School, before moving to Venice in 1941 to pursue a more financially secure career. He took over a bar on West Venice Avenue, which he called Smitty’s, and in 1946, built the expanded bar and restaurant on Tamiami Trail.
Brohard originally called his restaurant “Smitty’s Beefeater Room,” but had to shorten the title to Smitty’s after a trademark dispute with the company that makes gin. In addition to the dining room and tavern, the building also featured a drive-through package store on the north side and a spacious meeting room where local organizations held meetings. A companion restaurant operated in Fort Myers and eventually a location opened in Port Charlotte. (That building at 3883 Tamiami Trail is now Luigi's Pizzeria.)
Many Venice residents recalled working at Smitty’s. Elayne Curry remembers asking Brohard once if she could come in on a Saturday and play Frisbee in the parking lot with cocktail trays. She said he laughed and said sure, but she ended up riding horses that weekend instead and managed to break an ankle, putting her out of commission for some time. “He said I should have come in and played with the trays instead.”
Kathy Farrell Kallenbach said her father used to work as an inspector for the Sarasota County Health Department and remembers him telling her that Smitty’s had good ratings and was one of the few restaurants that didn’t try to bribe him.
Perhaps what old timers remember most about Smitty’s, however, was the delicious food it was known for. Pepper salad dressing. Best steaks and prime rib. French onion soup. Brandy Alexander pie. And the famous “Smitty Burger” that was consistently voted the best in Venice.
Leon Hirsh, who graduated from Kentucky Military Institute in 1968 — the school wintered in Venice from 1932 until 1970 — said that whenever the parents of cadets would visit them, those students knew they were in for a good steak at Smitty’s. “I was 14 at the time, and those steaks were about as big as I was,” he said.
The restaurant continued to operate following Brohard’s death in 1971, but was sold in the mid-90s to a group of investors who renamed it the Landmark Inn. Landmark Inn closed its doors in January 2004. Six years later, Tom Carney, founder of T.J. Carney’s on West Venice Avenue, opened Pineapples Island Grill, but that business closed in 2014.
The latest transformation will consist of a three-story structure with parking and retail shops on the first floor and six condominiums located on the second and third floors. The top floor will include a rooftop swimming pool.
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at: 1926venice@gmail.com.
