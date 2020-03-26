VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health said one of its patients has died of COVID-19.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Manager Julie Beatty confirmed the information Thursday afternoon.
She said the hospital has been working with Sarasota County Department of Health “for the last several days.”
Testing was being completed for a patient who arrived “with symptoms consistent with those associated with novel coronavirus,” she said in a statement. “The patient was separated from other patients in an appropriate isolation room based on guidance from the Department of Health.”
The results were positive for COVID-19. The patient later died.
The patient’s identity was not disclosed.
“Our prayers are with the family and all of those impacted by this illness,” she said.
It’s the second known COVID-19 fatality in the county. A patient died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, while test results on another patient suspected of dying from the illness were negative.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 2,355 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state, with 28 deaths, as of Thursday morning. That was nearly 700 more than Wednesday morning.
Statistics are updated at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Dade County, with 616 cases, and Broward County, with 504, continue to be the hardest hit counties in the state, with 21 counties yet to report a confirmed case.
Sarasota County has had 34 confirmed cases, in people ranging in age from 21-87. Of those patients, 19 were men, 15 were women.
Fourteen people required hospitalization.
At Venice Regional, Beatty said the hospital continues to “ensure preparedness for all types of infections diseases.”
“We are well prepared to support our patients during testing and treatment, and to continue providing medical care for all patients in our care. We take seriously our role in helping to keep our community healthy, and we appreciate the agencies that are assisting us,” she said.
