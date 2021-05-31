ROTONDA WEST — While it is no Bunker Hill battle, some Rotonda West residents are up in arms at their association board threatening Larry Altenburg with stiff fines for his Memorial Day decorations.
“I feel they really do care,” Altenburg said of his neighbors who turned out in support of him. “Rotonda West residents haven’t forgotten.”
Altenburg served in the U.S. Marines from 1965 to 1969. He did a tour in Vietnam in 1967-68.
His home is located at the corner of Bunker Road and Bunker Terrace. Around the base of a flag pole flying an American flag and the U.S. Marines service flag, Altenburg posted smaller flags representing all branches of the armed services and signs declaring how many enlisted men and women fell in the various wars since World War II.
A larger sign calls attention to the fact that on Memorial Day, we should “remember those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.” He also purchased 100 or so smaller American flags for his neighbors to plant in their lawns.
For Altenburg, Memorial Day needs to mean more than the start of summer, a three-day weekend and barbecues.
This year is not the first year he put up his Memorial Day decorations, but it is the first time he attracted the attention of the Rotonda West Association.
The deed-restricted RWA prohibits residents from posting signs on their properties. The message of Altenburg’s signs apparently made no difference this year, since in a 4-2 vote on May 21 the board issued a violation that could result in a fine of $60 a day. Altenburg said Monday he will be taking down the decorations today.
Representatives from the Rotonda West Association could not be reached at the association office Monday since it was closed for Memorial Day.
However, RWA board treasurer Sam Besase told the Daily Sun in an email Monday. “He was not fined yet. He got a violation notice.”
And RWA secretary Jerry Eldred stated in an email, “The fine will be presented at the June 11th board meeting for determination. The procedure was not correctly followed but the board makes the final determination.”
The board’s perspective is not how all association members view assessment of fines.
“This display is a reminder to all of us of the lives given by our veterans for our freedom,” Rotonda West resident Debbie German told the Daily Sun in an email Monday. “Altenberg has put up a display for as many years as I can remember, and each day when I pass it I think of all those men and women who never came home.
“It is truly unfathomable that this ‘holiday’ display became an issue with our board,” German wrote. “Let us all be thankful for the veterans and their families who live in Rotonda.”
Altenburg’s neighbors did more than support him just in spirit. They took up a grassroots fundraising effort that raised more than $1,900 to pay any anticipated fines. Any surplus funds will be donated to a charitable organization supporting veterans.
He’s also been touched by the parents who bring their children around to his front-yard memorial and offer a silent prayer for the fallen veterans, Altenburg said.
Other Rotonda West veterans salute Altenburg’s efforts as well as the neighbors who support his effort.
“His displays over the years have been so meaningful,” said Bunker Terrace resident David Metcalf, an Army and Vietnam veteran in 1966-67.
Metcalf also said, “It reminds people what Memorial Day is, and we haven’t forgotten. We should appreciate the fact that someone knows what Memorial Day is all about.”
Altenburg’s commitment to veterans hasn’t been limited to holidays.
Before moving to Rotonda West in 2009 from East Rockaway, New York, Atlenburg served as a deputy veterans affairs director in Nassau County.
