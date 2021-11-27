Members of the AMVETS Post 777, AMVETS Riders, and ladies auxiliary recently gave the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund a donation to Dennis Knaub, club president, to help the veterans at the state-run veterans nursing facility in Port Charlotte.
This story is part of a Thanksgiving series recognizing those who do something special to give back to the community.
As Marshall Cleveland rolled out of the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home in his wheelchair, he was greeted by cheers from dozens of veterans.
He smiled.
The Vietnam Army veteran lives at the state nursing home in Port Charlotte. Due to COVID-19 safeguards, he and the 84 other veterans in the home can't have inside visitors.
That didn't stop members of the AMVETS Post 777, Sons of AMVETS and ladies auxiliary in Englewood, from stopping by and giving certificates of appreciation and hats to those who served.
The group also gave a $600 check to the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund, a nonprofit focused on enhancing the quality of life for senior veterans at the nursing facility. The state-run home has 120 beds offering long-term care, and is also designed to welcome veteran residents with dementia.
"We will use the money to buy cards and craft kits for the veterans to keep them busy and their minds sharp," said Dennis Knaub, president of the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund's board of directors.
"We have one man here who loves woodworking. He made a bird house." she said. "He worked on it for hours."
The fund bought internet and TV service for the vets. They, along with groups like the AMVETS, donate to entertainment and holiday parties for the residents.
"The veterans love to be able to watch NFL, NHL games and local sports on the large screen," Knaub said. "The Wi-Fi is a great tool for the veterans to stay connected with their families. They can use their iPads for virtual visits."
"We donate money so the veterans can get specialized medical equipment and personal supplies that are not provided by the state," said Knaub, a retired Air Force veteran. "Sometimes the state will buy something and it wears out long before its life cycle. The fund operates independently of the veterans home, but works in conjunction with the home."
The nonprofit also gives funds for Honor Flights, sponsors a community-wide Veterans Day celebration, buys Christmas gifts, virtual glasses and computers.
"We were very happy to work with the Doug Jacobson residents and the nursing facility," said Ron Berthold, president of the AMVETS Riders Chapter 777.
"Before COVID, we were going there twice a month, calling bingo and having fun with the residents," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.