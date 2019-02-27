ENGLEWOOD — One of the victims in a three-car crash Thursday on Beach Road has died, troopers reported Tuesday.
Nancy Robertson, 86, of Tennessee, died at 3:44 p.m. Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Robertson sustained multiple leg fractures from a three-vehicle wreck on Beach Road at the foot of the Tom Adams Bridge. She was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial immediately after the wreck where her medical condition was first listed as critical.
A second driver, Judith Ann Wheeler, 72, with a Florida license, was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital after the wreck. FHP described her condition Tuesday as stable.
A third driver, Patrick James Smith, 42, who was issued a Massachusetts license, reportedly refused medical treatment at the time of the wreck.
The FHP hadn’t completed its initial crash report Tuesday.
FHP spokesperson Trooper Kenneth Watson said he believes investigators may have additional witnesses whose testimony must be incorporated into evidence collected at the scene of the crash. FHP allows 10 days for the completion of initial crash reports, while investigators are allowed 90 days to complete traffic homicide reports, Watson said.
The FHP identified the three sedans involved in the wreck: a 2004 white Cadillac, a leased 2018 black Nissan, and a Hertz rental 2019 silver Chevrolet sedan. However, troopers as of Tuesday still hadn’t identified which motorist drove what vehicle.
Two of the three vehicles hit head-on, while the third appeared to be rear-ended, according to FHP and other reports. The force of the crash caused a wheel to fly off one of the vehicles into a bicyclist warning sign on the side of the road.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Beach Road vehicle traffic immediately after the wreck and kept it closed for hours, only reopening it shortly after 4 p.m.that day. Beach Road is the route between mainland Englewood and Manasota Key. The only other roadway on and off the barrier island is Manasota Beach Road, six miles north of Beach Road.
