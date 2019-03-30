ENGLEWOOD — More than 110 Vietnam veterans buried at the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery’s plot had a flag added to their grave site Friday in remembrance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The event was sponsored by the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. There was a presentation of service flags and colors and a rifle salute by members of the Rotonda America Legion Post 113.
The Boy Scout Troop 36 along with more than 100 others helped place the flags which were donated by event co-sponsors Laurie & Keith Farlow of Farlow’s on the Water.
Other co-supporters were Karin Dubbs of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Peter Mason of Mason Financial Group and The Windsor of Venice.
The master of ceremonies was Dr. Todd Chace, a retired U.S. Army Medical Corp colonel. The guest speakers were retired Army veterans Richard Betrosian, Larry Ross and Jonathan Varner. John F. Bass IV supplied free photos to veterans.
